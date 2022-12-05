Mary's Place fundraising to address 'urgent crisis' of family homelessness in King County

SEATTLE — A fundraising effort is underway until midnight to help homeless families. All 700 beds in Mary’s Place’s five family shelters have often been full, according to the nonprofit organization. On an average night, Mary’s Place says it is only able to provide shelter to less than half of the families looking for a place to stay.

“Look at the weather that we're experiencing, and to tell someone that, no we don't have a place to bring you inside right now to safety, and you have to stay out and essentially weather the storm, it's heartbreaking,” said Horton.



“The need is greater than it's ever been. This is a crisis,” said Marty Hartman, the Executive Director of Mary’s Place.



Hartman spent Thursday in a final fundraising push. Mary’s Place’s Dream Big fundraising campaign kicked off on April 1 and it ends at 11:59 p.m. on May 12. If Mary’s Place raises $1 million then Amazon will match the donations. The campaign raises rapid response funds to help Mary's Place operate emergency shelters and help families financially struggling to stay in their homes.



“The money for rental assistance is gone. It's been depleted, and it's not going to be replenished anytime soon. We need to prevent this flood into homelessness,” said Hartman.



Data from the King County Regional Homelessness Authority show the problem getting worse. The last count in King County found more than 11,751 people experiencing homelessness.