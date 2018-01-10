You'd never know Samantha Waller is homeless. Nicely dressed with a bright smile, she exudes confidence and looks like your typical suburban mom.

But she and her three children live at a shelter in Mount Vernon, having escaped a domestic violence situation.

Waller has a decent job, but still can't afford the first month's rent, last month's rent, and deposit for an apartment. It's a perfect storm that has her feeling hopeless.

"It's not that I'm broke," she said. "I just don't make enough. I work at my normal job. I do weekend housekeeping on the side, but the money just isn't there."

The problem in Skagit County is two-fold.

Wages are low, and the the number of affordable rentals is nearly non-existent. There is a vacancy rate of less than 1 percent.

More affordable housing units are being built, but not nearly fast enough.

"It will take developers developing, for profit and non-profit," said Bill Henkel of the advocacy group Community Action of Skagit County. "It's going to take leadership. What we need are community leaders saying this is our issue. We need to solve it. We want to move heaven and earth to get the kind of housing people in Skagit County need."

An estimated 40 percent of the people in Skagit County need more affordable housing.

Henkel encouraged people to ask their local lawmakers to increase zoning for residential multifamily housing.

"There are countless individuals and dozens of organizations, churches, and others working to end homelessness," he said. "It’s hard work. Please join, support, or cheer them on."

Meantime, Waller's time is running out.

She only has about 60 more days at the shelter before she and her three kids have to leave. After that, she doesn't know what she'll do.

"I'm out of ideas," she said. "It's getting to be winter. It's going to be cold. It's gonna be really cold in a tent."

