Kirkland parents push back against homeless housing near school

Some Kirkland residents are protesting a plan to turn a former La Quinta motel into housing for the homeless.

Among their concerns is how close the proposed site is to several schools.

“We’re parents, we’re afraid for our kids, we want to see the proof that this type of facility is okay next to a school,” said Mike Raskin, a parent of two students who attend Eastside Prep, the school that borders the La Quinta .

Raskin is among of group of parents who say they’re sympathetic, but fear this effort is misguided.

“We’re happy to have a low-barrier facility in Kirkland. We’re supportive of homeless solutions. We’d be supportive of an affordable housing project here. We’re just not supportive of a low barrier facility right next to a school,” Raskin continued.

The project is all under the umbrella of King County’s “Health Through Housing Initiative.”

To date, the county said it’s acquired ten buildings totaling 986 units across six cities. Four of those buildings are housing residents, while the rest, including the La Quinta location in Kirkland, are in some phase of development.

A plan that calls for more than just housing for the homeless – each resident would get connections to mental health treatment as well as access to case managers and 24/7 on site staffing.

“I understand feeling some concern and having some questions but I think if you really look at the research and the data we don’t have to choose we can help the folks that are homeless without putting other folks at risk,” said Kirkland resident MJ Carlson.

Despite mixed opinions the county announced it had purchased the Kirkland La Quinta in March.

Last month the group “Keep Kids Safe Kirkland” filed a lawsuit, claiming the purchase of the motel was orchestrated behind close doors, which would violate the public meetings act.

The mayor of Kirkland responded claiming the “complaint is without merit.”

Despite their concerns, the county said it plans to welcome its first residents sometime in 2023.

Neither the Mayor of Kirkland or King County Executive Dow Constantine would provide further comment on this due to the ongoing litigation.