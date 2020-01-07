Homeless populations rise in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties

The homeless population rose in King, Pierce and Snohomish counties since 2019, according to a one-night count.

King County saw a 5% increase in the number of homeless people over last year, according to a one-night count released Wednesday.

During the point-in-time count in January, volunteers counted 11,751 people experiencing homelessness across the county, 53% of whom were sheltered. That’s up from 11,199 people last year but still down from 2018’s count of 12,112 people.

The number of people staying in vehicles rose from 2019 (2,147 people) to 2020 (2,748 people). All Home and VN Research, which conducted the count and analyzed the data, said this change could be explained by the expansion of safe parking programs. At the same time, the number of people sleeping on the street dropped by nearly 700 people, which the report authors said could have been caused by rainfall the morning of the count.

Homelessness continues to disproportionately affect communities of color in King County, researchers found. For example, just 1% of King County’s population identifies as American Indian or Alaska Native, but that group makes up 15% of the county’s homeless population, according to the report.

Snohomish County also released its annual homeless count Wednesday reporting a slight increase over last year. In January, Snohomish County recorded 1,132 homeless people, which is 16 more people than were counted in 2019.

This was less than Snohomish County expected as demand for homeless services rose 10.5% 2019, according to Snohomish County Human Services.

Pierce County reported a nearly 28% increase in its homeless population over the last year, the majority of which came from unsheltered people. In January, volunteers counted 1,897 homeless people, which is 411 more people than last year.