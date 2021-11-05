King County executive to make 'major announcement' in effort to house homeless in hotels

The "Health Through Housing" initiative is being funded by a 0.1% sales tax approved last fall by the King County Council.

RENTON, Wash. — On Tuesday morning, King County Executive Dow Constantine is expected to make a “major announcement” in the “Health Through Housing” initiative.

The county-wide effort is focused on purchasing hotels that have been closed by the COVID-19 pandemic and using them as supportive housing for the chronically homeless.

Funding for the effort comes from a 0.1% sales tax approved by the county council in the fall of 2020.

Constantine announced the first major move for the initiative in May during his State of the County speech with the purchase of the Inn at Queen Anne in Seattle’s Uptown neighborhood.

The hotel provides 80 beds to help temporary residents get back on their feet and be able to support themselves.

The plan is to spend around $355 million on “Health Through Housing” with the goal being to house up to 45% of King County’s homeless in hotels by October 2022.

"These are the folks in the tents under the overpasses, people who've been really struggling out there for years in some cases. It's an exciting change because it allows us to get people stabilized, rested, allows people to get cleaned up and begin taking stock of their lives, being able to accept the services that we can provide and to start to move forward again finally," Constantine said during his May speech,

Constantine made the case for his plan, explaining that buying up hotels and motels with rooms emptied out by the pandemic and economic downturn is much faster than trying to build affordable housing units, which could take years to construct.