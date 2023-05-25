Community meeting held for planned safe space for people living in cars, RVs in Interbay

The 35,000-square-foot space will serve up to 50 unhoused people and provide space for 10 tiny homes and 30 RVs.

SEATTLE — A community meeting will be held in Seattle on Thursday to provide information about a new space that will help people who live in their vehicles.

The first-of-its-kind safe space will be located just south of the Ballard Bridge near the corner of Bertona Street and 15th Avenue.

The meeting will be held by the Low-Income Housing Institute (LIHI) at the Magnolia United Church of Christ from 6-7:30 p.m. for community members to provide feedback about the plan and learn more about it.

At LIHI's new Salmon Bay Village, there will be 24/7 staffing along with case manager offices, a community kitchen, hygiene facilities and a laundry room.

At Salmon Bay Village LIHI case managers will help the vulnerable and elderly RV residents make a transition to permanent housing. With the assistance of on-site case management staff, all program participants will receive help with housing applications, employment support, healthcare resources and other supportive services.

“The goal of Salmon Bay Village is to enable vehicle residents to leave their deteriorating and unsafe RVs and to make a successful move into permanent housing,” LIHI Executive Director Sharon Lee wrote in a press release. “We are grateful to Mayor Harrell and the Seattle City Council for approving $1.9 million in the city’s budget to implement an innovative solution for people experiencing homelessness.”