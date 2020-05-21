A look inside the new family homeless shelter attached to Amazon’s Seattle HQ

The shelter is the largest in Washington state and increases Mary’s Place’s overall shelter capacity in King County by 40 percent.

SEATTLE — Attached to one of Amazon’s downtown Seattle office buildings, in the heart of the tech giant’s headquarters campus, a new homeless shelter built by the company is now open and servicing people in need.

The Mary’s Place Family Center in The Regrade is an 8-floor, 63,000-square-foot facility with the capacity to serve 200 people per night and more than 1,000 family members per year. Mary’s Place, the non-profit that operates several shelters, and Amazon said that the shelter, which began accepting families in March, has been a critical option for those experiencing homelessness during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

