Seattle homeless encampment under Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned

A homeless encampment under the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned, but all solutions appear to be complicated.

SEATTLE — A homeless encampment under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge has some neighbors concerned as it continues to grow.

"These people have no place to go, what are you going to do with them," said Jon Kuring.

The people he's talking about are those currently living in a homeless encampment, found right under the north side of the Ship Canal Bridge, near 5th Avenue NE and NE 42nd Street.

"There were several encampments over the years, but this is the one that stuck, the other encampments they've swept. And this one, just grew massively," said Kuring.

Kuring lives right across the street from the encampment, and said he's seen a lot just outside his window. Trash has continued to build up, along with people fighting and starting fires. Despite those issues, he feels for the folks just outside his door.

"They're on drugs or whatever or they're mentally ill, they've been out here so long, the stress of living on the street, creates mental illness,” said Kuring. “I was on the street myself for 22 years so I kind of know what's going on."

KING 5 reached out to Seattle City Councilmember Alex Pedersen, who represents this area, and Pedersen told KING 5 the property is owned by the state. Pedersen sent KING 5 a statement saying in part:

"Reducing homelessness and increasing safety must be top priorities at all levels of government, and I continue to urge the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) and King County Regional Homelessness Authority (KCRHA) to get the job done with the resources and authority granted to them, so the neighborhoods adjacent to problematic State government properties can be safe again."

Councilmember Pedersen also sent KING 5 an email he received from Brian Nielsen, WSDOT’s Administrator for the Northwest Region. Neilsen sent an email regarding the Ship Canal homeless encampment:

“We hear from people who are frustrated and want fast solutions, but we’ve found during recent years that connections to services and housing are necessary for stopping the cycle of displacement and encampment. This process takes time and work from skilled outreach teams.

There are four actions that allow encampments to be removed from WSDOT right of way:

1. The offering of shelter and services to people living there (local jurisdiction & service/outreach providers; funding offered by Commerce)

2. Secure storage of their belongings (local jurisdiction & service/outreach providers)

3. Safety and security for people on site and work crews (local law enforcement & WSP)

4. Restoration and cleanup of the property (WSDOT)

WSDOT’s responsibility and expertise is limited to the last action, the clean-up of right of way. As a transportation agency, WSDOT must rely on the expertise and collaboration of local and nonprofit partners who are able to provide the necessary services that are essential to successfully address the needs of people experiencing homelessness.”

Kuring said he’s seen some crews picking up trash every couple weeks, but believes more needs to be done.