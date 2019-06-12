SEATTLE — A Seattle music legend is helping raise money and awareness to fight the homeless crisis.

Earlier this week, Guns N’ Roses bassist Duff McKagan released a new video for the song “Cold Outside,” from his 2019 album “Tenderness.” The video was shot in collaboration with Seattle’s Union Gospel Mission (UGM).

“When Duff contacted us and wanted to go out and do the outreach, I think one of the amazing things that happened is he caught this heart, this vision for the folks that are out there,” said Brian Chandler, director of outreach for UGM. “Their real story, real lives.”

The video shows McKagan walking the streets with UGM, handing out items to people experiencing homelessness. The video also shares statistics on the scope of Seattle’s homeless crisis.

“It’s brought a lot of light to the stories, brought a lot of light to the faces of the folks that we deal with,” Chandler explained.

Chandler understands the importance of the work – he lived unsheltered for a period in the 80s and 90s.

Chandler said McKagan’s campaign led to a huge increase in donations to UGM. At least $277,000 was donated between Black Friday and Giving Tuesday after matching funds. That’s about double last year’s amount during the same time frame.

McKagan’s social media accounts also directed people to a Propeller campaign to earn rewards for donations and volunteering.

Chandler said the awareness McKagan is bringing is just as important, both in Seattle and outside the city.

“You know the relationship is the issue. It’s not a financial problem, it’s a relationship issue,” said Chandler. “So, the more folks that can help and contribute and be a part of that relationship is what’s going to restore the folks that are living on the street. And that’s what we’re all about. We’re all about transformation and restoration, and helping folks move out of the situations that they’re in.”