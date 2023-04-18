Families face displacement after funding for independent King County program dries up

The office of King County Executive Dow Constantine said it was recently made aware that the Lived Experience Coalition is 'unable to maintain' its program.

KING COUNTY, Wash. — Several families could be displaced after an independent shelter program in King County has run out of money.

The office of King County Executive Dow Constantine said it was recently made aware that the Lived Experience Coalition is "unable to maintain its temporary hoteling program." The program is managed by the Lived Experience Coalition and not a program within the county's Health Through Housing initiative or King County Regional Homelessness Authority.

Despite the program not being part of the county's efforts to shelter people, the county executive's office said "public and private partners are concerned about the impact on individuals currently sheltered in hotels and are working together to identify possible solutions."

The Regional Homelessness Authority said it recognizes that a closure of any shelter program "has a significant impact on our communities and on the lives of the people given in these hotels." The Regional Homelessness Authority is an independent agency working to end homelessness.

The county, City of Seattle, We Are In and Regional Homeless Authority are now in emergency response to address the independent program.

"At this time, we have verified that there are a significant number of families with young children, seniors, and medically fragile individuals, and these groups are prioritized for placement in shelter and housing with appropriate care," the Regional Homeless Authority wrote in a statement.