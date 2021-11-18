'It's heartbreaking': Flooding shines light on housing crisis in Skagit County

McCormack knows all too well what it's like to be without a home, in a vulnerable position.



"It's uh….. It's heartbreaking,” she said.



Once homeless herself, she now works to provide resources for those living on the streets. She says 50 or so homeless people had to run from Edgewater Park, as the river rose and swept away their camps and belongings, all before temporary shelters were set up.



"Some people are not accounted for. I haven't heard from them; I don't know if they're okay,” she said.



This shines a light on the greater issue: a housing crisis in Skagit County.



"Not only is there a shortage of affordable housing but we also have no emergency drop-in shelter for people who just might find themselves homeless because of an emergency,” said Elizabeth Jennings, Director of Community Engagement for Community Action of Skagit County.



While the Red Cross and local churches set up shelters for those impacted by flooding, Community Action of Skagit County said more needs to be done to prepare for events just like this in the future.



"It's not a problem that's insurmountable, we can solve this together with a combination of federal, state and local resources, zoning that allows for affordable housing, funders that allow for projects that can be done quickly rather than taking years and years to develop,” said Jennings.



"There are some pretty resilient people out there and it is so easy to pass judgment, but we just don't know. Everybody has a story, and everybody matters… everybody matters,” said McCormack.