'It's heartbreaking': Flooding shines light on housing crisis in Skagit County

MOUNT VERNON, Wash — The floodwall held in Mount Vernon this week, protecting businesses in the downtown area as the Skagit River rose, but some of the most vulnerable residents are left with nowhere to go.
"They don't know that it's coming,” said Valerie McCormack, Community Outreach Specialist for Community Action of Skagit County.
She’s talking about the homeless population in Skagit County. For many, the water came as a rapid, rushing surprise that was hard to escape.
"Now on top of the trauma that they face every day, now the trauma that they've experienced, some staying stuck in the river, holding onto trees trying to figure out, calling out for help, now they have all of this on top of that,” McCormack said.
RELATED: 'It's like a big giant hug': Those displaced by Whatcom County floods find outpouring of support
McCormack knows all too well what it's like to be without a home, in a vulnerable position.
"It's uh….. It's heartbreaking,” she said.
Once homeless herself, she now works to provide resources for those living on the streets. She says 50 or so homeless people had to run from Edgewater Park, as the river rose and swept away their camps and belongings, all before temporary shelters were set up.
"Some people are not accounted for. I haven't heard from them; I don't know if they're okay,” she said.
This shines a light on the greater issue: a housing crisis in Skagit County.
"Not only is there a shortage of affordable housing but we also have no emergency drop-in shelter for people who just might find themselves homeless because of an emergency,” said Elizabeth Jennings, Director of Community Engagement for Community Action of Skagit County.
While the Red Cross and local churches set up shelters for those impacted by flooding, Community Action of Skagit County said more needs to be done to prepare for events just like this in the future.
"It's not a problem that's insurmountable, we can solve this together with a combination of federal, state and local resources, zoning that allows for affordable housing, funders that allow for projects that can be done quickly rather than taking years and years to develop,” said Jennings.
"There are some pretty resilient people out there and it is so easy to pass judgment, but we just don't know. Everybody has a story, and everybody matters… everybody matters,” said McCormack.
The county and cities in the area are working on projects to bring more affordable housing to Skagit County.
Community Action of Skagit County is working to address the immediate needs of those both currently homeless, or whose housing situation was left uncertain by flooding. They are accepting donations to help with their efforts.