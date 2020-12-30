Homeless who occupied Fife motel leave the property, police say

Fife police said that a homeless advocacy group that was staying in a Travelodge without paying voluntarily left the property.

FIFE, Wash. — A group of homeless people that was staying in a Fife motel without paying for the rooms has left the property, according to police.

The guests initially booked 16 rooms and paid for one night on Christmas Eve. However, they refused to leave and as of Tuesday occupied 15 rooms, according to Shawn Randhawa, owner of the Travelodge in Fife.

On Wednesday morning, Fife police ordered the non-paying Travelodge guests to leave the property. All those guests voluntarily left, according to a statement from Fife Police Chief Peter Fisher.

Before police arrived, Fife City Manager Hyun Kim said in a letter that the city secured temporary shelter for the members of the group. The Tacoma Rescue Mission offered shelter beds and transportation, according to Kim. Public health officials also offered help to individuals who said they had COVID-19, according to Fisher.

Fisher said the city now has procedures in place to make sure that if something like this were to happen again, it would be met with “swift and certain actions.”

The Travelodge stay was organized by the homeless advocacy group Tacoma Housing Now. Spokesperson Rebecca Parson previously said the group wouldn’t leave until their demands were met, including that the city and county pay the Travelodge owner for the unpaid nights.