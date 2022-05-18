Edmonds City Council passes ordinance making camping on public property illegal

The ordinance makes it unlawful to stay on public property overnight and those who refuse shelter or human services can face jail time.

EDMONDS, Wash. — After weeks of debate, the Edmonds City Council voted to approve an ordinance Tuesday night that bans illegal camping on public property overnight.

Under the ordinance, penalties would be enforced if there is evidence that someone intends to occupy city property, at least overnight illegally, and refuses shelter. Shelter space would need to be available in order for the ordinance to be enforced.

A first-time violator would be fined up to $1,000, face up to 90 days in jail, or both. Those who violate the law a second time within five years would face a misdemeanor and the same fine and jail time - $100 of the fine and one day of imprisonment would not be suspended or deferred. Third and subsequent offenses would face the same penalty, with $500 of the fine and five days imprisonment not to be suspended or deferred.

Those unable to pay the monetary penalty would face community service or be placed on a work crew.

The ordinance "seeks to establish a compassionate approach to assist the unhoused residents of our city by first offering human service, including available shelter, and only causing the penalty provisions to be enforced when available shelter is refused," language in the ordinance states.

The ordinance was initially brought up for a vote when it was introduced on April 26. However, several questions were brought up and the meeting ended before a vote. The ordinance was amended during the May 3 meeting, but the meeting adjourned before action could be taken.

The YWCA in Lynnwood is the nearest shelter serving Edmonds, but it only accommodates women and children. Staff said they only have the capacity to shelter 35 people at most and that there is often a wait time of two to three months.