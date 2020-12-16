Seattle city workers to clear Cal Anderson Park on Capitol Hill

People have been living at Cal Anderson Park for months.

SEATTLE — The City of Seattle is expected to do a sweep of Cal Anderson Park Wednesday morning to clear out people who have been living there for months.

The park closed in late June after it became the center of protests in the "Capitol Hill Organized Protest" zone known as CHOP.

Advocates for the people living in the park are protesting the city's action. A statement from community activists says forcing homeless people living in the park out will prevent them from getting medical treatment that was supposed to be available Friday.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines for homeless encampments during the COVID-19 pandemic urges cities to allow people to remain there if individual housing isn't an option. Clearing encampments, according to the CDC, can spread disease.

The city said healthcare providers and outreach workers will provide support and services.