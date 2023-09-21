Bremerton City Council approves camping ban in public places

According to the ordinance, the number of unhoused people has increased by 34% between 2022 and 2023.

BREMERTON, Wash. — The Bremerton City Council approved an ordinance that bans camping in public places in a six-to-one vote Wednesday night.

Ordinance 5482 updates the city's existing code regarding unauthorized camping. The 2004 version of the city's law outright bans all public camping, but updates were required to be made due to the 2019 Ninth Circuit Court decision, Martin v City of Boise, which outlaws enforcement of camping bans in circumstances where there is nowhere else for people to go.

There is no map or list of areas that are enforced at all times versus those only enforced when there is no shelter space available, however, camping will be illegal in all public places and parks. Enforcement of the ordinance will still be suspended if no shelter is available.

Violating the ordinance would be a misdemeanor.

According to the ordinance, the number of unhoused people has increased by 34% between 2022 and 2023. The Kitsap Point-in-Time count, which is likely an underestimation, found that there were 245 unsheltered individuals in Kitsap County, with 58% of those people being surveyed in Bremerton.

The ordinance will take effect in ten days.

