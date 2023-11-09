x
Homeless

Homeless Bellingham family of 8 buys school supplies with community donations

The community has raised thousands of dollars for a family of eight that's struggling to come out of homelessness.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — A Bellingham family that’s working and homeless was able to buy their children school supplies and clothes with donations from the community.

The couple’s six children are also receiving counseling for the mental and physical help that they need.

Troubles for David, Cassandra and their children began during the pandemic. David owned a tattoo shop in Florida where the family had a home. However, the family moved to Georgia to care for a sick parent. When David’s mom died, the family moved to Washington to be near friends.

Money ran out, and the family began living in an RV and later in a motel.

David works full-time as a tattoo artist, but they said it’s not enough to keep the family afloat.

The family currently has temporary shelter in a motel, staying in two rooms through Lydia Place, a Bellingham nonprofit that helps families in homelessness. They are on a waitlist for more permanent housing.

The hotel program runs out after four months, so the family is working to get permanent housing before that ends.

A GoFundMe has raised thousands of dollars for the family, which they used not only for school supplies but to fix parts of their RV. The family said they now have a working vehicle.

The family is also saving all the money they can for an emergency.

Ways to help


The McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act is a federal law requiring every public school district to hire a local liaison to help homeless youth.

For families of students needing help, it’s a great resource. Under this act, homeless kids are able to enroll in school, even if they don’t have all the proper paperwork like ID cards or birth certificates. They also get free access to after-school programs and free immunizations.

Organizations to get involved with and support

Whatcom County:

Ferndale Community Services

Lydia Place

Opportunity Council

Clallam County:

Serenity House

Ferry County:

Rural Resources – Community Action

Grant County:

Housing Authority of Grant County

Grays Harbor:

Coastal Community Action Program

King County:

King County Regional Homelessness Authority

Kitsap County:

Kitsap Community Resources

Kittitas County:

HopeSource

Pierce County:

Pierce County Homeless Coalition

Share & Care House

San Juan County:

Joyce L. Sobel Family Resource Center

Skagit County:

Community Action of Skagit County

The Anacortes Family Center 

Thurston County:

Community Youth Services

Statewide:

Family Housing Network 

Washington State Department of Commerce Office of Homeless Youth

    

