Bellingham begins clearing homeless encampment at Geri Field

Steps to close the camp began in early March. The city is now urging the remaining residents to leave as the city begins cleaning up.

BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The City of Bellingham began cleaning up a homeless encampment located at Frank Geri Field near the Civic Athletic Complex Tuesday morning. The camp has been at the park since it moved from Bellingham City Hall in February.

The city said it performed outreach to the estimated 25-30 people living at the encampment in the week leading up to the cleanup.

"An estimated 12 people met with service providers at Civic Stadium and others came by for coffee and informal conversations," the city wrote on its website, adding the estimated 12 people was a preliminary count.

Advocates of the camp said they're looking to help residents pack and move their belongings to a new site. BOP Mutual Aid has been collecting donations for the encampment.

"Our community is once again threatened with a violent removal from their shelters," BOP Mutual Aid wrote in a Facebook post about the cleanup.

However, outreach groups argued there is enough room in shelters for every person living at the camp.

Bellingham Public Works and Parks Departments are leading the clean-up. The city hopes things are peaceful but said it will call in law enforcement if there’s any violence. #KING5 pic.twitter.com/4w2F8yWy8X — Kalie Greenberg (@KalieG_KING5) March 16, 2021

Lighthouse Mission Ministries said it has 40 available beds at its low barrier shelter called Base Camp. The center sent teams to the camp last week, but Executive Director Hans Erchinger-Davis said the teams struggled to get people to take their offer.

"They don't want to come in and access services, especially at our Base Camp, the consensus is from our staff it's because we don't allow people to smoke weed," said Erchinger-Davis.

The BOP Mutual Aid group has asked for donations of everything from sleeping bags to marijuana. Erchinger-Davis said while this might be well-intentioned, it's allowing people to avoid getting help.

"People don't want to feel the pain of the devastated life that they have," said Erchinger-Davis. "So, anything that takes away that pain they're going to choose before doing the hard work of restoring relationships with family, and the hard work of addiction recovery, the hard work of building yourself up so you're marketable to get a job again."

The city said the camp at Geri Field is home to "part of the most difficult-to-serve, chronic homeless population, requiring special care for their complex and significant challenges such as addiction, aggression, and mental health issues."