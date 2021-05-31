After shooting, residents near Ravenna homeless camp say city is ignoring troubled area

Neighbors have been complaining about the camp for months.

SEATTLE — Neighbors called 911 just after 5 a.m. Monday after hearing three gunshots at a homeless camp located in Seattle's Ravenna neighborhood.

The victim, a 31-year-old man, was shot several times in the chest by another person staying at the camp.

The shooter fled on foot.

A person who calls herself "Pepper" said she knew the victim and said he was not one to go looking for trouble.

"Someone came looking for someone else, not even him, for money, apparently," Pepper said. "I don't know what happened from there. All I know is it went from that to him getting shot. He's still a person, regardless. Even though he's out here doesn't mean he's a bad person. People get caught up in the wrong place at the wrong time."

People living near the camp at Olga Park said they were not surprised the shooting occurred.

"I think it was bound to happen," said one neighbor who asked not to be identified for safety reasons. He's lived in the neighborhood for 25 years and said the camp has been a problem since before the pandemic.

"People with mental problems walking around the neighborhood screaming. Attempted break-ins," he said. "People urinating in the doorways, that kind of thing."

He said the camp has taken a turn for the worse recently with a rougher crowd showing up and the city unwilling to do anything about it.

"Until the pandemic the city used to come periodically and clean them out, but they stopped doing that," he said. "We've been to hearings, written letters. Everybody's aware of it. The parks department is aware of it and nothing happens."

With a man now dead the city may be forced to act. How it handles the situation will be watched closely by people living in the area who are growing increasingly frustrated and angry.

"I think they need to stop talking about compassion and start talking about enforcement," the neighbor said. "I think all the compassion is just virtue signaling and is an excuse not to do anything."