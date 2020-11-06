$98 million allocated to Washington state for homeless protections against coronavirus

Funding will be used for emergency shelters and essential services for those facing homelessness due to the coronavirus.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the allocation of $2.96 billion in Emergency Solutions Grants funding to support those at risk of becoming homeless because of hardships such as job loss, wage reduction, or illness due to the coronavirus.

Of that, over $98 million has been dedicated to various Washington cities and counties.

The funding allocated can be used to:

Make more emergency shelters available for homeless individuals and families.

Operate emergency shelters by providing food, rent, security, maintenance, repair, fuel, equipment, insurance, utilities, furnishings, and supplies necessary for their operation.

Provide hotel/motel Vouchers for homeless families and individuals.

Provide essential services to people experiencing homelessness including childcare, education services, employment assistance, outpatient health services, legal services, mental health services, substance abuse treatment services, and transportation.

Prevent individuals from becoming homeless and rapidly rehouse homeless individuals.

The following Washington areas have received ESG funds:

Seattle: $26,485,029

Tacoma: $2,809,518

King County: $11,139,409

Pierce Couty: $3,328,051

Snohomish County - $4,782,535