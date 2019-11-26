SEATTLE — King County and the Salvation Army have been working this past year to turn a former nurses training facility into a 24-hour shelter for the homeless.

The facility, located next to Harborview hospital in Seattle’s First Hill neighborhood, used to just be an overnight shelter. It will provide services like case management and housing navigation.

The adult-only shelter will hold 85 people: 14 women and 71 men, and their pets.

Residents will not have to provide ID to get in, and they won’t need to go through case management in order to stay.

Right now, it’s not known how long residents will be able to stay in the shelter, however, the county is considering letting a person stay for three to six months.

The shelter will begin expanded operations on Dec. 16.

