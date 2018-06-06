A homeless senior from River Ridge High School will have a place to call home soon: a college dorm.

Jio, who only goes by his first name, has been living on friends' couches for the past year.

"I was kicked out of the house,” said Jio, “I had to find my own place to live.”

Thanks to his friends, he stayed in school so he could qualify for scholarships for low-income students. That money will cover his tuition this fall at Eastern Washington University.

His housing and living expenses will be paid for with a $10,000 scholarship he just received from the Olympia Tumwater Foundation for his work with foster children, special needs students, and other teens considered high-risk.

Jio plans on majoring in social work or sociology. He wants to help others who are in need.

"Every kid should have stability in their life, a place to call home," said Jio.

I’ve been homeless,

I’ve been broken down numerous times,

I’ve shed many tears,

I’ve faced hardships that made me want to just give up completely,

But today I hold my acceptance letter to Central Washington University because I chose not to give up.

