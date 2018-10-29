100. That's the number of homeless that will have died on King County streets this year by the time you finish reading this article, according to the organization WHEEL/Women in Black.

The number is already a record compared to last year when the organization tracked 67 deaths through October 2017.

A final number of both street deaths and sheltered deaths will not be tallied until the end of the year, but last year the King County medical examiner released a report indicating 169 homeless residents died in King County. A number that's more than doubled over the past seven years.

According to the numbers from WHEEL/Women in Black for this year, the more common cause of death was a drug overdose.

The average age of death, 47.

