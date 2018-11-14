The housing markets in Northern Virginia and New York City — winners of the Amazon HQ2/3 sweepstakes — are in for a jolt.

Redfin reports that search results in the oddly symmetrical zip codes of 22202 (Crystal City in Arlington County, Va.) and 11101 (Long Island City in New York) have skyrocketed in recent days. And, at least anecdotally, the interest is coming from investors looking to buy homes and rent them to future Amazon employees.

“I believe there is a lot of interest from investors who want a property they can rent out to a future Amazon employee, or possibly use for corporate housing,” Redfin agent agent Mara Gemond, who has a listing in Crystal City, said in a blog post. “Investors are betting that prices will rise quickly, and they’ll be able to rent or sell for a nice profit once Amazon comes to town.”

(Redfin Image, via GeekWire)

