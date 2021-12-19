Are you okay? | How to savor holiday moments with family

Being present can be difficult, even during the holidays, but there are some steps everyone can take to savor special moments.

SEATTLE — Hustle and bustle. It’s here, but it’s all about one thing: making those holiday memories.

Dr. Sylvie Shuttleworth, chair of the psychology department at Bastyr University is back with tips to help us slow down, breathe, and savor those holiday moments.

First, Shuttleworth said it's a good idea to practice calming the chaotic nature of the holiday season, or at least learning to live with it.

Some practices that can help include exercising regularly to "get the wiggles out." This is important for everyone in the household, including children, which can help manage their emotions.

Also, sharing activities, even chores, and being sure to take a moment for meditation, prayer or just quiet time to help keep everyone connected to their own feelings and one another.

"One of the pieces that can be really helpful with kids, particularly this time of year, is to make sure they're getting some exercise and some movement to help manage their emotions. Because this time of year brings up a lot of feelings for folks, especially adults," Shuttleworth said.

Some ways to then savor these moments include observing situations by taking a step back as though they are a movie. Within situations, we oftentimes find it hard to lose appreciation for how special they are.

Also, tuning into one's senses to feel the entire experience can help one remember and take account of those unique yet fleeting moments.