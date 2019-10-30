KIRKLAND, Wash. — A man is dead after Washington State Troopers say he hit a car on I-405 and then sped off and ended up crashing into a wall on 128th Street in Kirkland.

"We get hit-and-runs quite often, but this doesn't occur with every hit-and-run, or every day," said WSP Trooper Rick Johnson.

The 49-year-old man was driving a white van in the northbound lanes of I-405 around 10:30 a.m. when troopers said he rear-ended another car. It happened about a half-mile from the 128th Street off-ramp.

The driver then sped onto the off-ramp and ran a red light. Troopers believe the man lost control of the van and crashed into a railing and pole on the 128th Street bridge.

The van caught fire and the man was trapped inside. Several witnesses tried to free the man but weren't able to get him out. Troopers said he died at the scene.

Debris from the crash fell onto a car traveling on I-405. The driver in that incident was not injured.

The crash shut down a portion of I-405 and 128th Street for several hours.

Washington State Patrol is investigating what led up to this incident.

The medical examiner is working to identify the man and has not yet released any other details about him.

RELATED: Police ask for help solving deadly hit-and-run in Seattle's Lake City neighborhood

RELATED: Driver charged in Thurston County hit-and-run that injured teen