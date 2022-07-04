Suspect sought following deadly hit-and-run crash in Spanaway

The 22-year-old pedestrian from Tacoma was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

SPANAWAY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating after a man was struck by two vehicles in Spanaway early Thursday morning.

Troopers received a call shortly before 1 a.m. about a pedestrian being hit in the southbound lanes of State Route 7 at Field Road E.

Troopers responded, but medics pronounced the man deceased at the scene. He’s been identified as a 22-year-old from Tacoma.

One of the drivers stopped and remained at the scene, but the second driver fled.

The first driver was evaluated and cleared for any impairment.

Investigators are now working to determine the make and model of the vehicle that fled. The driver is wanted for felony hit-and-run, troopers said.

The southbound lanes of SR 7 in the area of the crash were closed for about three hours, reopening around 4 a.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.