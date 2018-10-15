The King County Sexual Assault Resource Center say demand for their services has been on a steady rise since the dawn of the #MeToo movement.

Overall, demand for the organizations' services, such as legal advocacy and 24-hour resource helpline, had been up 20 percent since the year before.

However, since the national conversation about sexual assault that was spawned during the Kavanaugh hearings, the demand for KCSARC's resources has spiked from an already rising number.

"What's happened in the last few weeks is that calls to our 24-hour resource line have tripled," said Karen Sharp, the director of external relations at KCSARC.

What the center is also seeing, along with more demand, is more generosity from donors who may have not given before or are inspired to fundraise in creative ways.

"We're calling it spontaneous generosity," said Sharp.

Benefit concerts and Facebook fundraisers are some of the examples people have done recently to raise money.

"It's fabulous and we need that because how we are going to fund this historic demand in resources is through private donations," said Sharp.

Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Sign up for the daily 5 Things to Know Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the morning. Thank you for signing up for the 5 Things to Know Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

One artist is giving back creatively. Renee Nixon is a Seattle-based artist, creating collage art from her Capitol Hill studio.

For 18 months, she has been working on a series called "Recombobulated," taking vintage images of women from magazines and books, cutting them in pieces and stringing them back together with colored thread.

"It's about how women put their lives back together after trauma, usually at the hands of entitled, powerful men," said Nixon.

Originally, the series was only meant as a personal release for Nixon, a way to process emotions felt as the national conversation on sexual assault was ramping up.

It wasn't until Dr. Ford's testimony during the Kavanaugh hearing that she got her idea to give back.

"Instead of selling these pieces I am gifting them in exchange for donations to the King County Sexual Assault Resource Center or to a like-minded organization if somebody lives out of town," she said.

Nixon says in the first two weeks of her offering posted on social media, the original 26 pieces were claimed. There is now a waiting list as she creates more.

"It's important for people to realize they can give with what they have," she said.

"Give what you can and when enough people give, you make progress."

If you're interested in Renee's "Recombobulated" series, you can message her on her Instagram account. Her profile is linked here.

To learn more about KCSARC, whether that is to donate or to seek help, visit its website here.

© 2018 KING