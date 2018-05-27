In the wake of a cougar attack that killed one person and injured another, some hikers are wary around North Bend.

“We brought bear spray with us today after what happened with the cougar,” said Tiffany Ezra, who was hiking Mount Si. “You can never be too safe.”

The King County Sheriff’s Office said S.J. Brooks and Isaac Sederbaum were riding bikes on a gravel trail in the Cascade foothills May 19 when the cougar attacked. Sederbaum was able to escape and ride back to cell service to call for help. Brooks was killed.

MORE: Cougar attack kills one, injures another

The attack happened several miles from the popular Mount Si hiking trails, where Kevin McMenimen was Saturday with a group.

“We love to hunt and fish, we hike all the time,” he said.

Kevin McMenimen recently moved to Washington from Minnesota. He said he carries knives and bear spray while hiking, though he's not worried about an animal attack.

KING

The attack happened several miles from the popular Mount Si hiking trails, where Kevin McMenimen was Saturday with a group.

“We love to hunt and fish, we hike all the time,” he said.

Investigators killed the cougar believed to be responsible and are analyzing its carcass. McMenimen said the attack won’t deter him from enjoying time outdoors.

“No, it doesn’t bother me,” he said. “You’ve just got to pay attention, be alert and be aware of your surroundings.”

He added he does try to be prepared, carrying a knife and bear spray with him.

“That’ll work on cougars too,” he said.

Officials have said that Sederbaum and Brooks responded correctly to the cougar, initially trying to chase it off. The animal was emaciated.

MORE: Cougar attack near North Bend exposes weakness in wireless 911 calls

Scott Christiansen was also hiking the Little Mount Si trail Saturday. He said people concern him more than any animals.

Hiker Scott Christiansen enjoys the trails of Mt. Si Saturday.

KING

“The biggest thing I worry about, much less than animals, is personal safety,” he said. “Like what’s going to happen if I break my ankle, or what’s going to happen if I slip.”

He said on busy trails like Mount Si, he really doesn’t worry. But further out in the North Cascades, he usually prepares more.

“Maybe I’ll bring my bear spray along just to be safe, but aside from that, it really doesn’t cross my mind,” he said.

Though the attack was jarring to many that enjoy the outdoors, McMenimen said it won’t stop him from enjoying Washington.

“You shouldn’t be scared, get out there and have fun,” he said. “These things happen.”

Officials with Washington Fish and Wildlife say if you encounter a cougar, it’s important not to run. It can trigger a chase instinct. Instead, they recommend making yourself seem large, and shouting to scare the animal off if it behaves aggressively.

© 2018 KING