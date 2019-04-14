Hikers looking to get out of the city, but don’t want to drive now have more options.

King County Metro’s Trailhead Direct service is adding more routes for hikers this season.

The weekend and holiday shuttle service, which runs April 20 – October 27, will offer new trailhead drop-off locations include Little Si and Sky County Trailhead.

Last year’s popular routes including Mount Si and Mailbox Peak will also be serviced.

Additional pick-up sites this year include Tukwila International Boulevard Station.

Hikers will also now be able to board Trailhead Direct services at four Sound Transit Link light rail stations: Tukwila International Boulevard, University Street, Mount Baker, and Capitol Hill.

In 2018, Trailhead Direct made more than 10,000 round trips.

The program began in 2017 in a response to overcrowding at popular trailhead parking lots.