A Coast Guard Air Station Sitka helicopter aircrew rescued an injured hiker after he fell approximately 150 feet while hiking with his wife on the Cross Island Trail of Mount Bassie in Alaska.

Around 10:45 a.m. Friday, first responders received a call about an injured hiker on Baranof Island.

The man reported having injuries to both his hand and face, and he had difficulty walking.

The hiker was in stable condition when was airlifted.

"No trip is routine, and even the most experienced hikers and climbers can have accidents," said Cmdr. Matthew Breckel, the aircraft commander on the case. "Being able to communicate distress is an important safety tool when the unexpected occurs. In the case today the hikers were well prepared and that contributed significantly to our ability to locate their position and transfer the injured individual to medical care."