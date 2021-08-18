Highways close near Burien after power outage hits thousands of customers

Following the outage, crews closed lanes of state routes 509, 599 and 99 in northeast Burien.

BURIEN, Wash. — Lanes of state routes 599, 99 and 509 near Burien were closed Wednesday morning as crews worked to solve a power outage that at one point affected thousands of customers in the area.

A Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) spokesperson said crews were forced to close lanes in order to deal with power lines down on northbound SR 599.

WSDOT closed the southbound lanes of SR 509 and 99 as well as the northbound lanes of State Route 599 between S Coverdale Street and Des Moines Memorial Drive S.

We have a lot happening this morning, I'll try to catch everyone up.



First...

Northbound SR 599 is fully blocked at its beginning (MP 1) just south of SR 99 due to power lines on road. NB traffic is exiting on Tukwila Int'l Blvd. pic.twitter.com/uxGRN9Og7w — WSDOT Traffic (@wsdot_traffic) August 18, 2021

As of 7 a.m., less than 600 customers were still without power, according to Seattle City Light (SCL). At the start of the outage, about 8,400 customers were without power.

While the cause of the outage is still under investigation, a transformer wire broke and fell onto a distribution wire, which requires securing, SCL said.

Power outage in High Point/White Center has been restored for ~7,900 customers. Expected back on around 9am for the remaining 585 customers. Thank you for your patience. https://t.co/Y05diuSnb9 — Seattle City Light (@SEACityLight) August 18, 2021

According to the SCL outage map, the customers affected are located west of the closures.