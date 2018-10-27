Washington voters should have received their ballots by now, with Election Day just a little more than one week away on November 6.

If you’re a registered voter but haven’t yet received your ballot, call your county elections office right away.

Additionally, the Secretary of State’s office urges all voters to return their ballots well before the November 6 deadline, if you’re voting by mail. Voters are encouraged to mail ballots by Friday, November 2 to ensure the envelopes are postmarked by Election Day.

Elections officials anticipate an increase in voters mailing their ballots, since postage is pre-paid statewide this year. However, voters can still use drop-boxes across the state up until the deadline of 8 p.m. on Election Night.

Thousands of voters in King County received more than one ballot. A spokeswoman for King County Elections says more than 37,000 replacement ballots were sent out this election cycle. Here's what to do if you received more than one ballot in King County.

Separately, Grant and Asotin counties are working to correct a ballot vendor issue that mistakenly sent voters in those counties envelopes without pre-paid postage. The vendor has now printed and mailed the correct postage-paid return envelopes to all voters in both counties.

Island County has notified residents of a ballot mailing error. Commissioner Price Johnson said the United States Postal Service mistakenly misdirected some ballots to Bow, Washington. Island County residents who have not received a ballot yet should contact the local elections office to request a replacement.

The Secretary of State is giving the following advice:

If you have not yet submitted your ballot, please use the replacement postage-paid envelope when it arrives.

If you have already mailed a ballot with postage affixed, your ballot will be delivered.

If you have already mailed a ballot without postage, post offices in both counties have indicated they will deliver those envelopes as well.

If you have already submitted your ballot via drop-box, you are not affected by this.

Visit MyVote.wa.gov to log in and check the status of your ballot. If you have concerns about any aspect of this process, please contact your county auditor.

