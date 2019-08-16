LYNNWOOD, Wash. — A Lynnwood teriyaki restaurant temporarily closed Friday after a foodworker was diagnosed with hepatitis A.

Ashiya Teriyaki, which is located in the 1200 block of 164th Street Southwest, must discard all food and properly clean its establishment before it can re-open.

People who at the restaurant between August 2 and 15 may be at risk for developing hepatitis A, according to the Snohomish Health District. Those diners should get a hepatitis A vaccine or see if treatment is needed.

Hepatitis A is a liver infection that’s caused by a virus. It is spread through fecal contamination and can be spread person to person or through food handling.

Symptoms include fever, fatigue, nausea and vomiting, diarrhea, and jaundice or yellowing of the eyes and skin. However, even if a person is mildly ill, they can still be highly contagious, according to the health district.

The hepatitis A case at the teriyaki restaurant is not believed to be part of a recent outbreak in Washington, according to the health district. The Washington State Department of Health declared an outbreak last month after 13 people came down with hepatitis A in four counties. The outbreak cases were primarily in people who are homeless or use drugs and included two in King County and one in Snohomish County.

The health department said the most effective way to prevent hepatitis A is vaccination. The spread can also be prevented through frequent handwashing.