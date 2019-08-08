SNOQUALMIE, Washington — The new Snoqualmie Skatepark has features like ramps and rails, but it stands out for one of its rules: all riders must wear helmets.

Most skateparks in Washington only recommend helmet use.

In June, the Snoqualmie City Council unanimously approved a proposal to expand the city’s existing helmet law on city streets to include city parks.

“I was a little concerned some people might say, ‘Geez. Do you have to be the nanny state?’” said Mayor Matt Larson, who at first feared a backlash.

But he said since the ordinance was put into place, the public has praised the move.

If police spot someone without a helmet, they can issue a $35 citation, but police Capt. Nick Almquist said they’ve only issued warnings so far.

“We kind of really firmly believe in the fact that you need to educate before you do enforcement,” said Almquist.

Steve Schellings, whose son Aidan nearly died in a skateboarding crash in April, would like more cities to implement similar laws.

