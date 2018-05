A Northwest Helicopters chopper has crashed in Thurston County, according to the Tumwater Fire Department.

One person is being checked treated for possible injuries.

First responders initially said it was from Airlift Northwest, but Airlift Northwest has confirmed it was not one of their choppers.

On scene of a helicopter accident at the Olympia Airport. Unknown injuries pic.twitter.com/G1psVj03A3 — Tom Tedford (@TedfordKING5) May 25, 2018

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

