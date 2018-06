Doreen Overton an active lady living at her retirement home near Seattle. The 102-year-old is known for her positive attitude and energy.

Recently, Doreen starred in her retirement home's very own talk show, where she revealed her secrets to longevity.

The show is one of the new ideas started by MBK Senior Living to highlight and entertain their residents.

Along with Overton's interview, the show featured a resident announcer and ragtime band.

