Flooding near Little Bear Creek in Woodinville is causing some problems for one homeowner.

Diana Galante says every time it rains for several days in a row, she ends up with about 2-3 inches of water in her home.

Galante has lived on her property for 35 years.

She says over the years, she's noticed a culvert along the stream getting backed up and spilling over onto her property.

”It’s only 10 feet wide and so the water just can’t get through it. Only so much water can go through the culvert and the rest of the water goes off to the sides and backs up and does this,” said Galante.

Her driveway seemingly turned into a river after several days of non-stop rain.

Galante says the stream backup onto her property is becoming far too common.

“Maybe five times over the past 35 years but two times so far this winter because all of our rain," said Galante.

When the rain just doesn’t seem to let up, she prepares herself for the mess that will be left behind.

”The culvert actually makes the water backup on her side of the street and it’s a bit more metered on our side which is great for us and terrible for her,” said Galante's neighbor, Rosamaria Macias.

As for a solution, Galante says the culvert is in a tricky spot, sitting in between King and Snohomish counties.

“Apparently what would be required to replace would be a 30 foot bridge, so it would cost millions of dollars and I’m just one house in here,” said Galante.

In the meantime, Galante says she’ll make sure to have her shovel ready to go and hope for a break in the rain.

