SDOT blasts draw bridges with water to prevent steel from expanding in hot weather

SEATTLE — On Sunday, temperatures in Seattle topped out in the mid 90s.

Boat traffic across the Sound was understandably constant, though car traffic came to a standstill for just a few minutes on three drawbridges across the city.

Around noon, Seattle Department of Transporation trucks blasted water on the bridges to keep the steel cool.

The whole process takes just a few minutes. Crews worked to get the temperatures of the bridges down because the big concern is the steel. Steel expands when it heats. If it expands too much, it can make things complicated for the city.

“Our crews are out there to respond to whatever the weather throws at us,” said Ethan Bergerson, a spokesperson for the Seattle Department of Transportation.

In this case, it’s the heat. SDOT said the dramatic temperature changes could cause problems for the three bridges it operates that are all over 100 years old.