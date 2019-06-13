SEATTLE — A road buckled in Seattle's SODO neighborhood during the Wednesday evening commute. The Seattle Department of Transportation said it was likely caused by Wednesday's record heat.

Seattle hit a record 95 degrees on Wednesday.

All northbound lanes of 4th Avenue S. are closed between S. Dawson Street and S. Industrial Way. The northbound lanes are expected to remain closed until at least Thursday morning.

Southbound traffic was reduced to one lane at S. Industrial Way on Wednesday night. Crews are on scene to determine the structural integrity of the road.

The incident was reported just after 5:45 p.m. Wednesday.

SDOT engineers said there were no reports of collisions or injuries as a result of the buckled road.

Drivers are advised to take alternate routes through SODO until both directions of the roadway are reopen.

After Wednesday's record heat, Thursday will cool down significantly. See the full forecast here.