Western Washington health care workers get surprise Super Bowl trip

The Super Bowl trip was a very real surprise for some deserving health care heroes in Washington.

SEATTLE — The Seattle Seahawks aren’t competing in the Super Bowl this year, but the team is sending a few worthy representatives.

The team announced they will send four health care workers to Super Bowl LV in Tampa Bay, Florida this weekend.

In a news release, the Seahawks said they want to “recognize their unwavering commitment to serving their community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The four chosen representatives are employees of Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, the Seahawks' health care partner.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has brought unprecedented challenges to health care teams across the nation,” the team said. “The Puget Sound area was the first region in the country to face the disease and Virginia Mason Franciscan Health teams have been at the center of the response.”

Two of the lucky locals chosen include Cheryl Caraan, a critical care nurse who also gave birth during the pandemic, and Bo Thach, a registered nurse who admitted he thought the surprise trip was a prank.