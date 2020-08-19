Head of King County law enforcement oversight under fire after accusations of 'discriminatory' practices

A committee advised against reappointing Deborah Jacobs as head of the Office of Law Enforcement Oversight, which holds the King County Sheriff's Office accountable.

SEATTLE, Wash — After four years as head of the King County Office of Law Enforcement Oversight, Director Deborah Jacobs is up for reappointment, but on Tuesday, an independent investigative committee recommended she not serve another term.

The committee reported that Jacobs, the office's civilian leader, created a hostile and discriminatory workplace.

The Office of Law Enforcement Oversight is an independent body that holds the King County Sheriff's Office accountable in audits, reviews, investigations and policies.

The investigation against Jacobs was sparked by an anonymous letter received June 22, claiming she was a "toxic individual."

The letter lists multiple claims that Jacobs showed discriminatory behavior, saying Jacobs said the ideal deputy director candidate would be a white man, refused to talk with community members with known mental illness, and made several racist comments.

the letter spurred an independent investigation that looked into eight incidents where Jacobs was accused of making comments about the size, gender and race of those who worked under her or people she was thinking of hiring.

In one instance she was accused of dismissing one applicant for being "just a white male" when he was of mixed ethnicity.

The investigation found that she violated the anti-discrimination and harassment policy five out of eight times. It also found that as a supervisor, she did not model appropriate behavior.

After an hour in executive session, King County's Employment and Administrative committee voted over video conference 7 to 2 to suggest the council not reappoint Jacobs.

Some King County council members, including Dave Upthegrove, defended her character, calling her honest, ethical and hard-working.

Others also defended the progress Jacobs has made in terms of police accountability, including in the King County Sheriff's Office, which she is in charge of investigating.

The King County Sheriff's Office released a statement thanking Jacobs for her service.

"We are proud of several collaborative projects we have completed in partnership with Director Jacobs and the OLEO," the statement said in part., citing strengthening the county's use-of-force policies and its training curriculum.

"Director Jacobs was an integral part of these projects and we thank her for the positive impact she had on the King County Sheriff's Office," the statement read.

Jacobs did not make a statement to reporters today regarding the investigation or the committee vote.