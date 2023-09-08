Hawaiians in Washington anxiously await info, calls back from loved ones

As wildfires ravage the Rainbow State, Hawaiians living in Washington said they feel shocked and helpless.

Example video title will go here for this video

SEATTLE — As thousands in Hawaii scramble for safety, Hawaiians living in Washington are anxiously waiting to hear from their loved ones.

At least six people are confirmed dead, according to officials, as wildfires continue to devastate the Hawaiian islands of Maui and Big Island, leaving locals and visitors displaced.

The team at the Hawaii General Store in Wallingford said they are feeling shocked and helpless as they remain glued to their devices.

Roxanne See, who was working at the counter, said she is a third-generation native Hawaiian, and that she's feeling a little more homesick today than usual.

"Sometimes you wish you were at home. Not that you can do anything. But... it's family there," said See.

The relaxing tropical images that line the walls of Seattle's Hawaii General Store stood in stark contrast to the anxiety felt by the people behind its counters right now.

"If you call their cell phones right now, there's no cell service," said See.

Because for each of them, Hawaii is home.

"I look at pictures-- torturing myself, ya know-- I go online and look at pictures of the devastation, and I'm like 'How can this happen in Hawaii?'" said Gail Stringer, the store's owner.

See has family on Maui. Stringer has a close friend there as well. They both grew up on Oahu.

"One more cousin, we haven't heard from her yet," said See. "But the one cousin we finally heard from, they lost everything. House, cars," she said.

See is keeping her phone close by.

"I keep watching Facebook and texting each other," she said.

There is also an in-store travel agent from Hawaii who works there. He said right now, he has two Seattle clients staying at the Royal Lahaina Resort.

"I can't get ahold of them. I emailed them, I called their cell."

The Royal Lahaina's phone lines, he was told, are also down.

Lahaina is the city center of Maui, and much of it has been destroyed. Stringer said she is shocked.

"I mean, of course, the loss of life, but then that beautiful Banyan tree," said Stringer. "When I was a little kid, it was just... magical, you know? And that's gone."

Loyal customers stopped by the store throughout the day.

"I can support a business that celebrates Hawaii, but also bring a little aloha into my home on a day that is pretty sad," said customer Stephanie Storvik.

And it’s that same aloha spirit Stringer says is what sticks with people.

"Anybody who's ever really been to Hawaii or lived there, knows that when people come and visit, it really stays in your heart," said Stringer.

Stringer said in due time, she is planning on hosting a drive where Washingtonians can drop off donations or essential goods, and she’s working on partnering with an airline to get them into the hands of people devastated by these fires.