Nearly 4,000 people attended a Monday night vigil at Temple De Hirsch Sinai in Seattle honoring the 11 lives lost in a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue on Saturday. The Jewish Federation of Greater Seattle hosted the vigil.

Rabbi Will Berkovitz is the CEO of Jewish Family Service of Seattle.

"Tonight is important because it is a night where we come together as a community to say enough," said Berkovitz.

Kristi Knieps decided it was important to attend and show support for the community.

"I'm horrified by what happened in Pittsburgh," said Knieps. "The love in our community is much stronger than hatred. And nobody deserves to be shot at; nobody deserves to be killed for worshiping. We should be able to worship in peace."

Dee Simon, with the Holocaust Center for Humanity in Seattle, saw the vigil as an opportunity to draw strength from one another.

"I was devastated. I am the child of a Holocaust survivor, and I think for all of us it hits home," said Simon.

Temple De Hirsch Sinai reached capacity shortly before the vigil started, so people filled the streets outside and held a second vigil.

Religious leaders along with Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan and Governor Jay Inslee reflected on the 11 lives lost during the shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh. Speakers reflected on the message that the community is stronger than hate.

"My family and I felt like we just could not let hateful, angry people dictate what we did with our lives," said Bryan Cohen.

"I hope tonight gives everybody in this community strength to remember that we have each other and that hate won't win," said Tracy Wellens.

