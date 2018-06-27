The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s office plans to file hate crime charges against a man accused of vandalizing a Buddhist temple.

Jereme Clarke, of Elma, Washington, is currently charged with Malicious Mischief in Second Degree. On Wednesday, a spokesman for the prosecutor’s office said it plans to charge him with Malicious Harassment sometime in the next week. Malicious Harassment is often called a hate crime.

Police said Clarke vandalized a statue at the Vietnamese Buddhist Meditation Center in Tacoma on June 20. A video supplied by the temple appears to show Clarke knocking the statue off a pedestal, and calling the members “devil worshippers.”

According to court documents, investigators say Clarke told them that “God called him” and he was “doing His work.”

Under Washington law, Malicious Harassment is defined in part as causing “physical damage to or destruction of the property of the victim or another person…” because of the victim’s “race, color, religion, ancestry, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or mental, physical, or sensory handicap.”

Members of the community had previously called for Clarke to face hate crime charges.

“That’s something that is not just vandalism,” David Wright, a Tacoma pastor, previously said. “That is an act of hate, an expression of hate. And I’m less interested in the punishment of that than in saying, this is what this is, and how do we help people realize the harm that causes.”

Renee Meschi is close with members of the temple. Members asked her to speak on their behalf, fearing retribution. "It’s increasingly important that our laws recognize hate-motivated crimes so we can prevent them from happening in the future,” she said. “They’ve also expressed this sentiment: Buddhism is a religion of compassion, and we have been praying for compassion for those who have hate in their hearts. We hope they can be healed from their hate and find compassion for us, too."



