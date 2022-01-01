Bruce Harrell officially takes over as Seattle's new mayor Saturday

Mayor Bruce Harrell was elected following a heated campaign centered around issues including homelessness and public safety.

SEATTLE — On Jan. 1, Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell officially took office, writing on Twitter that he did so "with optimism and excitement."

A spokesperson for Harrell said he is set to have a ceremonial swearing-in event on Tuesday at City Hall, but he did not hold any events or availabilities on Saturday.

Harrell's term follows that of now-former Mayor Jenny Durkan, who chose not to seek re-election after serving a four-year term. The mayor of Seattle is responsible for ensuring the laws of the city are enforced while directing and controlling the city's government.

Mayor Harrell wrote in part, "Even in these challenging times, I am energized by what we can achieve for Seattle and each other by working together and leading with our shared values. Onward – to a new year and to a new direction."

Onward – to a new year and to a new direction.

Harrell campaigned on a slate of issues including economic recovery, addressing the housing crisis, enhancing public safety and police reform.