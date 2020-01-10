Hazmat crews respond to report of a ‘large gasoline spill’ on Harbor Island

The Seattle Fire Department said the immediate area is being evacuated as a safety precaution.

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department hazmat crews responded to a gasoline spill on Harbor Island early Thursday morning.

The Seattle Fire Department said it is unclear what caused the spill in the 2500 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.

A tank/pump was shut off and secured by 6 a.m. However, a "large amount of gasoline" had already spilled in the contained area.

The Seattle Fire Department setup a 1,000-foot safety perimeter around the building.

"Shell is bringing specialized crews to clean up the spill," Seattle Fire tweeted.

