Hazmat crews respond to report of a ‘large gasoline spill’ on Harbor Island

SEATTLE — Seattle Fire Department hazmat crews responded to a gasoline spill on Harbor Island early Thursday morning.
The Seattle Fire Department said it is unclear what caused the spill in the 2500 block of 13th Avenue Southwest.
A tank/pump was shut off and secured by 6 a.m. However, a "large amount of gasoline" had already spilled in the contained area.
The Seattle Fire Department setup a 1,000-foot safety perimeter around the building.
"Shell is bringing specialized crews to clean up the spill," Seattle Fire tweeted.
A KING 5 crew is on the way to the scene to gather more information. Refresh this story or watch KING 5 Mornings for updates.