Work to demolish a former nuclear weapons production plant in Washington state could resume next week, nearly nine months after a spread of radioactive contamination forced a shutdown.

Demolition of the Plutonium Finishing Plant on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation was halted in December after a spread of radioactive particles.

In all, 42 workers were found to have inhaled or ingested small amounts of radioactive particles and workers drove contaminated cars off the nuclear site.

Also see | “It was complete chaos" says Hanford worker who inhaled plutonium

The Tri-City Herald reports that the planned restart is limited, focusing on less hazardous work.

The U.S. Department of Energy this week approved the resumption of demolition.

The plant for decades helped make plutonium, a key ingredient in nuclear weapons.

Related coverage:

- Hanford workers’ comp program fails sick employees, report finds

- Second Hanford radioactive tunnel collapse expected

- New resource center helps sick Hanford workers

- Hanford worker exposed because radiation monitors failed, report says

- Deal reached to clean up Hanford land around 3 plutonium reactors

- Hanford: 8 vehicles contaminated with radioactivity, 2 driven home

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.