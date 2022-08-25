Hanford nuclear site: State, feds agree to allow leak to continue

The current retrieval date is scheduled for two decades from now, but state and federal law says if a tank is leaking nuclear waste, it must be pumped immediately.

Example video title will go here for this video

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Dept. of Ecology (Ecology) and the U.S. Dept. of Energy (USDOE) have signed an Agreed Order over the leaking single-shell tank, known as B-109, at Hanford.

The agreement says that by August 2024, regulators will consider a new date to retrieve the nuclear waste from the tank, according to Rep. Gerry Pollet who was briefed on the agreement Thursday morning by the Washington State Attorney General’s Office.

The current retrieval date is scheduled for two decades from now, although state and federal law says if a tank is leaking nuclear waste, it must be pumped immediately, or whenever is feasible.

Pollet is the legislature’s top authority on Hanford. He said he is “heartbroken” over this Order.

“Sadly, this agreement is a dereliction of Washington state’s duty to protect our Columbia River and groundwater from high-level nuclear waste. If the state cannot enforce our environmental waste laws, it will be up to the public and the tribes to enforce the law,” Pollet said.

According to Ecology, under the new Order, the USDOE will:

Cover the leaks with surface barriers to prevent rain or snowmelt from seeping into the tanks and slow the migration of leaked waste toward the groundwater.

Develop a response plan for future leaks from single-shell tanks.

Evaluate the viability of installing a ventilation system to evaporate liquid waste in Tank B-109.

Evaluate conditions in and around the leaking tanks to determine if additional work is needed to prevent liquids from getting in.

Explore ways to accelerate the schedule to retrieve waste from leaking tanks.

The state announced B-109 was leaking in April 2021. However, tank monitoring data from the USDOE, which owns Hanford, shows a significant drop in the tank’s levels since 2019.

A delay in reporting a leaking nuclear waste tank is also a violation of state and federal law.

Tank B-109 is one of two actively leaking tanks at Hanford currently. There have been a total of 69 known leaks at the nuclear reservation. Tank B-109 is 75 years old and holds 123,000 gallons of residual waste. Government regulators suspect 3.5 gallons are leaking into the soil every day. The tank is located 10 miles from the Columbia River.

Hanford is a former military nuclear weapons factory that produced plutonium for nuclear bombs during World War II, then produced plutonium for nuclear warheads during the Cold War. Hanford has been a clean-up-only site since the late 1980s.