Hanford nuclear site on lockdown after reports of shots fired

Police are responding to a report of shots fired at the Hanford nuclear site in eastern Washington. No injuries have been reported.

RICHLAND, Wash. - Police are responding to a report of shots being fired in a building at the Hanford nuclear site in eastern Washington, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office.

The incident occurred at the 2750E Building, which is an administrative office building, in the 200 East Area, according to the Hanford Site website.

Affected employees have been evacuated. Access to the site has been restricted and all personnel were directed to go indoors. Employees in nearby buildings are in lockdown.

The Hanford site initially said there was a report of a “possible active shooter.” A message on the Hanford website says, “There is no confirmation of shots fired at this time.”

The Benton County Sheriff's Office said law enforcement searched the area and did not locate any victims inside the building or any evidence of shots being fired.

Hanford Patrol is also on scene investigating. The U.S. Department of Energy and the Richland Operations Office are monitoring the incident.

Hanford is the most contaminated worksite in the country. It was where plutonium for the nation’s nuclear weapons was produced for roughly 40 years. Since the late 1980s, Hanford has been strictly a clean-up site.

Authorities are responding to a report of a possible active shooter in the 200 East area, which is near the center of the Hanford Site. Employees in nearby buildings are currently in lockdown. For more information, visit https://t.co/o11YHxEAkB and click on the orange banner. pic.twitter.com/PeF0jOplOw — Hanford Site (@HanfordSite) March 1, 2022

