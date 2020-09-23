Hanford contractors agree to pay $58 million fine for fraud

As part of the agreement, the contractors denied any liability with regard to further legal actions.

Editor's note: The above video previously aired on KING 5 in August 2020.

RICHLAND, Wash. -- Two companies that do work at a former nuclear weapons production plant will pay fines of nearly $58 million for improperly billing the federal government for thousands of hours of work that were not performed.

Federal prosecutors on Tuesday afternoon announced the settlement involving the Hanford Nuclear Reservation, a Manhattan Project site near Richland, Washington.

The settlement was reached between Bechtel Corp. and AECOM Energy & Construction, which for years have been constructing a giant nuclear waste treatment plant to clean up the Hanford site, which produced most of the plutonium for the nation’s nuclear arsenal.